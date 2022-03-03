Don’t be so quick to belittle worth of younger generation

I am 75 and have never written to the editor before, although I read them daily. But the letter “Are coddled young Americans ready for war with Russia?” (Feb. 27) is prompting me to respond.

I grew up hearing that school integration would ruin the country, Elvis Presley would corrupt the morals of the youth, and those long-haired hippies would run away in Vietnam. People shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the quality of the generations younger than them. I served in Vietnam and can attest that they were valiant warriors there. My first sergeant, a World War II and Korean War veteran who received the silver star, told me, a new non-commissioned officer, that the new guys were at least as good, and maybe better, than the soldiers he served with in wartime.