Regarding “Whistleblower’s treasonous act violated sacred oath” (Sept. 28): Letter writer Robert Cox criticizes the whistleblower and states: “This to me smacks as treason of the highest caliber.” Mr. Cox must not be familiar with the Constitution. Article III, Section 3 defines treason. “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
The valid whistleblower complaint hardly meets the constitutional definition of treason. President Donald Trump plays fast and loose with the word. Many of his acolytes follow his lead.
Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.