Regarding the editorial “St. Louis study spotlights common sense that more guns yield deadlier crimes.” (July 2): The Post Dispatch Editorial board’s bias when it comes to gun issues is no secret. Cherry-picking parts of a gun study from the article “Deadly turn: Study shows violent crime growing deadlier in St. Louis” (July 2) is typical of the editorial writers. For a little balance, it should be noted the study authors, Janet Lauritsen and Theodore Lentz, couldn’t pinpoint exactly why assault and robbery became more deadly over the past decade. They think another factor, outside of gun use, contributed to the increase in deaths.
As for carrying guns without a permit, Missouri law requires those who carry must be at least 19 years of age and cannot have any prohibiting factors. If you’re not legally allowed to own or possess guns you cannot carry, period. I expect the police to check the identification, age, criminal background and serial number of the gun (is it reported stolen?) of anyone they stop who is carrying without a permit. Nothing in the state laws that I have read prevent that. Use of federal laws to arrest and prosecute those who use guns in commission of a crime is also an option and may be preferable as those convicted federally must do a minimum of 85% of their prison time and minimum sentences tend to be longer.
Brian Siegel • St. Louis County