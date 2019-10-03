Regarding “Saudis show media scorched, shrapnel-blasted oil facility” (Sept. 20): Let me get this straight. Iranian weapons are found at the site of the attack, so Iran is responsible? How about the billions of dollars in U.S. weapons sold throughout the world? If they are found at an attack site, are we responsible? Good question.
Please, no more stories like the Gulf of Tonkin or weapons of mass destruction. Some of us remember the lies and horrible, wasteful wars that followed. There are lessons to be learned in knowing our history.
J. Matyshak • Fenton