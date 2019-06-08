Regarding “Why pessimism on Social Security could come back to bite millennials” (June 2): It was great reading about the debunking of two Social Security lies, which unfortunately affect most of us.
Social Security is vital to most Americans, being guaranteed income to those who earned it. Its opponents prefer to see you gamble your financial future on the private stock market.
The lies are: 1. Social Security contributes to our national debt. On the contrary, it is a separate account with a $2.9 trillion surplus, which it lends to help general revenue — earning $88 billion in interest last year.
2. Social Security is going broke. That is not happening, despite opponents’ efforts to convince us of this lie so they can destroy it. It needs help to continue paying the same level of benefits in the future. If we do nothing, by about 2035, benefits will be reduced to about 77% of current levels. Since the financial future of many is so uncertain, and saving serious money is so hard, we should be trying to increase the guaranteed benefits.
Martin Walsh • Glendale
Missouri Alliance for Retired Americans