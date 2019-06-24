Regarding “Is airport privatization a trick or a treat?” (June 20): I noted that all of author Adolphus M. Pruitt II’s positive examples (except San Juan, Puerto Rico) were from cities that had public-private partnerships. If my memory serves me correctly, it seems to me that virtually all of the talk concerning St. Louis Lambert International Airport revolves around just privatization, without mentioning partnership.
Previous Post-Dispatch contributors have cited several major cities who tried to privatize their airports and had disastrous results, one of which was Chicago.
I urge St. Louis officials to look carefully at a wide sample of airport actions and beware of cherry-picking data to support their views.
Carol Aucamp • Creve Coeur