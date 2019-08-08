Subscribe for $3 for three months
Ferguson Commision issues report

A few printed copies of the report produced by the Ferguson Commission where present at a press conference at Florissant Valley Community College on Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. The printed copies of the report were for members of the Ferguson Commission and not handed out to the community. Free copies of the Ferguson Commission report can be downloaded online. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

I appreciate the Post-Dispatch series on the local, regional and statewide effects of the tragic events in Ferguson five years ago. But, as a lifelong resident of Ferguson, I am dismayed by the misleading and damaging headline used on the front page. The standing headline for the series is "Ferguson five years after." Also appearing in large type were: "It’s a mess again," and "Punitive, Predatory, Dehumanizing."

I understand that these are references to the Ferguson Commission, but I’m certain that it makes most people assume it refers to the city of Ferguson. I know headlines must be short, but I wish you could have found a way to include the word "Commission."

Marsha DeMere Gebhardt • Ferguson

