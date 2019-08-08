I appreciate the Post-Dispatch series on the local, regional and statewide effects of the tragic events in Ferguson five years ago. But, as a lifelong resident of Ferguson, I am dismayed by the misleading and damaging headline used on the front page. The standing headline for the series is "Ferguson five years after." Also appearing in large type were: "It’s a mess again," and "Punitive, Predatory, Dehumanizing."
I understand that these are references to the Ferguson Commission, but I’m certain that it makes most people assume it refers to the city of Ferguson. I know headlines must be short, but I wish you could have found a way to include the word "Commission."
Marsha DeMere Gebhardt • Ferguson