Regarding “I’m Tired of Seeing Dead Babies” (Aug. 29) by St. Louis police officer Ryan Lynch: As a social worker and trauma specialist working with first responders, I have the privilege of supporting those who counterintuitively move toward threat every day in order to save someone’s life. Over the last 25 years, I have come to appreciate firsthand what these officers experience.
Many of these officers leave such scenes of despair to go home and hold the hand of their own children or family members, trying to stay present and hopeful. When we demonize these people simply because they are police officers, we demonize and demoralize ourselves. And in cases of political gain and grandstanding, public officials who demonize the police thwart the ability of these public servants to actually do their job.
The next time you’re tempted to join the court of public opinion, labeling police as what the last big headline had to say, think twice about who is actually inside that uniform and what brought them to risk their life to ensure yours is not at risk.
Alynn Schmitt McManus • Creve Coeur