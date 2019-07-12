Regarding the guest column, “Costco development is bad deal for University City” (June 30) by Tom Sullivan: There is no mention of problems the project is intended to address. These include loss of equity and home values suffered by homeowners in the buyout area since the Great Recession. They will now receive buyout amounts that will rectify this problem.
University City’s Third Ward has been neglected over the years. Now it will get home repair funds and infrastructure work. Olive Boulevard will get streetscape improvements that were proposed by a study over 10 years ago. University City will lose revenue if the city of Chesterfield ever withdraws from the county sales tax pool. This Costco Tax increment financing project is a proactive measure to counter that loss.
Washington University has been buying many properties in the City of St. Louis in recent years. The university is nonprofit and does not pay property taxes. It also is in the Top 20 List of Wealthiest Colleges and Universities in the U.S. and should step up and agree to financial obligations to the city and school district. Washington University should also add the Third Ward to its Live Near Your Work home loan program.
Bobby Gissendanner • St. Louis