I believe we should not go to war with Iran for these reasons: 1. We have no treaty of mutual defense with Saudi Arabia. 2. The Saudi oil installations that Iran attacked were nationalized (stolen) by the Saudis from U.S. companies. 3. Most of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudis. 4. Saudis led the OPEC oil embargo. 5. Saudi Arabia is home to most supporters of Wahhabism, one of the most virulent and anti-Western forms of Islam. 6. There is no form of government in Saudi Arabia that this country wishes to promote to any of the nations in that region. 7. Saudi Arabia has shown itself to be unable to militarily quash Yemen’s rebels.
If they ask us to help them, it will be because they want U.S. heavy bombers and ground forces.
Now, the Iranians did storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979. However, they had a legitimate complaint. Years before, the United States had conspired, via the CIA, against their legitimate government, assassinated its leader, and placed at the head of that country the shah of Iran. The shah ran the country ruthlessly with the help of his secret police. When they threw him out, they wanted to throw us out too.
John Hanan • St. Louis