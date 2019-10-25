Regarding “More than half of Missouri students still failing in math and English” (Oct. 17): Is it the student’s fault or the designer of the test?
I read about a New York City teacher whose students were not writing very well. He asked them to write out an excuse as to why they did not attend class the previous day. He said the results were amazing and very creative. Isn’t the educator’s job to motivate the student and to have them learn something?
How many of these students are going to become writers? Someone isn't doing his or her job if half of the students are failing. What does a test test?
John R. Cline • Lake Saint Louis