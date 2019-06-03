Those who have recently passed through Tower Grove Park may have noticed two signs flanking the 1886 Christopher Columbus statue. They read, “Tower Grove Park is a welcoming place for all. A Commission has been formed to determine the future of this statue in the Park.”
The signs are in fact much more unwelcoming than the statue ever could be. By treating seriously the assertion that a statue of a man who died 500 years ago makes people feel unwelcome, the signs already pass judgment on the statue and its supporters.
Technically, it’s a fine statue. I even like Columbus and consider him an appropriate hero. Those who don’t share Columbus’ animating faith can still admire him. To blame him for the atrocities later committed against the pre-Columbian peoples of the Americas is like blaming Thomas Edison for deaths by electrocution.
Yet these signs group me with the perpetrators of those crimes. I am no more responsible for the sins of my ancestors than was Columbus for the sins of his descendants. To blame us nonetheless is irrational; to target us for removal is rancorous. The signs seems to say: “This park is a welcoming place for all who agree with us that Western Civilization and its values must be eradicated or emasculated. Anyone who disagrees should keep out!”
Andrew Thompson-Briggs • St. Louis