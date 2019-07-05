Regarding “Costco development a bad deal for University City” (June 30): Guest columnist Tom Sullivan makes a strong argument against the Costco development planned in University City. The general neighborhood he describes crosses Interstate 170 and includes the northeast section of Olivette.
St. Louisans, representing considerable diversity, are able to shop in this area’s unique stores, eat together in a range of restaurants, enjoy the best fishmonger in the city, and patronize a hardware/lumber operation dating to the World War II era. Solid housing for many of our friends and neighbors also exist in this neighborhood. And we are asked to give all this up for a parking lot?
Bill True and Louise Flick • Olivette