The July 21 front page photo showed a group of Denmark students receiving a briefing on the Michael Brown event from Dorian Johnson. What was said? More “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” mythology?
Who is going to tell the students that Michael Brown used his immense size and strength to strong-arm rob a convenience store of cigarillos as well as repeatedly and viciously use his size and strength to allegedly attack Officer Darren Wilson. Officer Wilson said he had to use his weapon to protect himself from Brown attacking him.
Tom Lawrence • Ballwin