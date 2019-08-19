Regarding Jim McLaughlin's Aug. 12 letter, "Trump policies have resulted in jobs for minorities": It stated that it is difficult to understand why people of color are experiencing the lowest unemployment and highest wages in their history if President Donald Trump's administration is racist. Can Mr. McLaughlin point to any facts to support his claim that the Trump administration is responsible for those gains? I suspect the answer is no, and he is probably relying on statements by Trump.
An Associated Press fact check suggests that "Trump is seeking credit he doesn't deserve for black job growth." I believe The Washington Post tally on Trump's lies is now over 10,000. Trump supporters likely think that is an exaggeration. But what if only 10% are lies? That is still over 1,000 lies. What if 1% are lies? That is over 100 lies. Who would buy a used car from someone known to have lied over 100 times? If you wouldn't buy a used car from that person, why would you believe his claims that his policies have helped black job growth?
An even better question is why would you think that person is fit to run the most powerful country in the history of the world?
John Garavaglia • Webster Groves