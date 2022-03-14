Don't fund projects that have no possibility of succes

Regarding the editorial "The St. Louis money spigot is open. And down the drain it goes." (March 8): Before this money is spent, St. Louis should examine the 14th Street Mall, also know as Crown Square, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Millions have been spent to spectacularly transform this commercial strip into beautiful storefronts. But after several designs and considerable expense, the mall has never reached 50% occupancy, even though it's only two blocks from Interstate 70 and offers newly restored buildings and sparkling storefronts.

Now there are plans to spend $18 million on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, even though it’s in a less desirable location and completely surrounded by disintegrating neighborhoods. Millions have already been spent on that area in the form of new streetlights, the 5G network and new paving, much to the envy of many of us begging for street and alley repair.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she wants to right the wrongs of an earlier era, but both Blacks and whites abandoned north St. Louis in the past 50 years. Throwing millions of dollars at projects with no chance of success is how we got the Loop Trolley. Why are we emulating past mistakes?

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis