Drawing new city wards in terms of race is racist

Regarding “Proposed 14-ward redistricting plan for St. Louis unveiled” (Nov. 2): The first paragraph of this article states that there will be seven white wards and seven Black wards. If this was the goal of the committee, then how is this not a racist plan? After all, it appears from the article that the goal of the plan was motivated primarily by racial concerns.
I thought that, in this day and age, we as a society were supposed to be getting away from racism, not reinforcing it.
Joseph E. Devine, Ph.D • St. Louis