 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drawing new city wards in terms of race is racist
0 comments

Drawing new city wards in terms of race is racist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Petition drive for St. Louis redistricting commission

Some members of the Reform St. Louis group in front of the St. Louis Election Board office on North Tucker Boulevard on Sept. 20 with boxes of petitions seeking an election on their proposal to turn ward redistricting over to a new commission.

Photo by Mark Schlinkmann mschlinkmann@post-dispatch.com

 Mark Schlinkmann, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Proposed 14-ward redistricting plan for St. Louis unveiled” (Nov. 2): The first paragraph of this article states that there will be seven white wards and seven Black wards. If this was the goal of the committee, then how is this not a racist plan? After all, it appears from the article that the goal of the plan was motivated primarily by racial concerns.

I thought that, in this day and age, we as a society were supposed to be getting away from racism, not reinforcing it.

Joseph E. Devine, Ph.D • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News