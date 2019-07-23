Regarding “St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty to pay-for-play charges: Some background reading” (July 16): Surprisingly missing from coverage involving Stenger, former Economic Development Partnership CEO Sheila Sweeney and their criminal associates has been any mention of those most culpable for allowing those blatant misdeeds to occur.
That would be the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership board of directors. These appointees are ultimately accountable to the public for stewardship of the activities and spending of the organization. It should have been obvious to a diligent, engaged board member that contractual misdeeds and wasteful spending were occurring under Sweeney.
Beyond approving sweetheart deals for Stenger cronies and a $130,000 fraudulent marketing contract, the board paid Sweeney a ludicrous $500,000 annual salary and allowed her to have multiple vice presidents. All of this for a relatively small agency.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently appointed five new, seemingly qualified board members. It’s now a must for Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to immediately cleanse the board of the remaining non-performing members in order to restore any semblance of public trust in this failed enterprise.
Larry Feuerstein • Chesterfield