I am 76 years old and for the last 40 years have subscribed to my home town newspaper wherever I was living at the time. Most of the time, my home town paper has been the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I long ago realized that the Post-Dispatch was a politically liberal paper.
I concluded that I could live with that irritation, so that I could keep up with the local news. But your newspaper has gradually and steadily become more political and included less and less regular news. I believe the editorial page’s general message is: Republicans are bad and Democrats are good. Now it seems the front page also makes this point on an almost daily basis. How much more can the typical subscriber stand without giving up and canceling their subscription?
J.R. Moore • Villa Ridge