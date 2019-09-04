I must correct inaccurate information in Steve Ehlmann’s letter ("Unfair to compare St. Charles, St. Louis County corruption") published in the Sept. 2 Post-Dispatch. Mr. Ehlmann claimed the Sierra Club endorsed former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in the 2018 election. That is false.
In fact, the Sierra Club received the Land Conservation Award from the Open Space Council in 2017 for protesting against Stenger’s scheme to pave over Creve Coeur Park for an ice rink. The Sierra Club makes endorsement based on environmental policy, and not on whether a candidate is a Democrat or a Republican.
Why would Mr. Ehlmann make that accusation against the Sierra Club when that charge is easily refutable? Perhaps because Ehlmann wants to divert attention from the scandal of the Missouri Bluffs development in St. Charles County. Like Mr. Stenger, St. Charles County Executive Ehlmann wants to convert public property into profits for well-connected insiders.
Hundreds of St. Charles County residents have attended public meetings to oppose this scheme. If I was Mr. Ehlmann, I would try to change the subject too.
John Hickey • Webster Groves
Chapter director, Missouri Sierra Club