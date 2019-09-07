Regarding "Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt" (Aug. 2): Given last month's news about the magnitude of the Arctic meltdown, it may be time to get all of Missouri's elected officials to declare their positions on this existential issue. Many are hard to pin down. Some years ago, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced that "there isn't any real science to say we are altering the climate." Any updates would be welcome.
Thomas Greaney • Santa Cruz, Calif.
Professor emeritus, St. Louis University School of Law