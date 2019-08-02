I have no doubt the Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and I am not at all surprised to see that the Republicans are fighting to deny it. Sen. Mitch McConnell‘s behavior is bordering on treasonous.
However, did they ever think that other countries could also interfere in our election, such as Iran and China? They could benefit from a Democratic administration.
Whoever is interfering should be stopped, as our democratic system needs to be free from all foreign intervention. However, I can’t help but think that karma has come to bite us. How many times have we interfered in elections of other countries to benefit our interest?
Diane Burkard • Manchester