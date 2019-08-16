Special counsel Robert Mueller's report definitely concluded the Russians interfered in our 2016 elections. That truth was not challenged when Mr. Mueller recently testified to Congress.
Recently the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued their 2019 report regarding the 2016 election. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is a member of the committee. The report states that Russians attacked election commissions in all 50 states. Russians were able to hack into several, including in Illinois. And in Florida they reached voter data and and the types of voting machines being used in the election.
Vladimir Putin's apprentice in the White House is still denying this truth, as he frequently denies Russian wrongdoing. Even worse, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his henchmen, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are holding back legislation that would provide funding for states to improve security from attacks by Russia, North Korea, Iran and other villains.
Our election security needs to be improved. Our Missouri senators, Blunt and Josh Hawley, need to step up and get this legislation passed so we can have faith in the results of our elections and our elected officials.
Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights