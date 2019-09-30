Regarding “New Washington University report tallies costly effects of environmental racism in St. Louis” (Sept. 23): It is unacceptable that African Americans are exposed to higher levels of air and water pollution than other Americans. Many of these pollution problems can be solved with currently existing technology.
Look at Metro’s transit buses. Currently, these buses run on dirty diesel fuel and pollute the air both for bus riders, bus drivers and neighborhood residents. Many metro areas are making the switch to electric buses, which are less expensive to operate and do not emit ozone and particulate pollution like diesel buses do. It is time for the St. Louis area to do the same. This is one concrete step we can take to address the disproportionate impact of air pollution here.
Gretchen Waddell Barwick • St. Louis