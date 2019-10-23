Regarding “At restaurants, study finds, worker theft is contagious” (Oct. 7) by business columnist David Nicklaus: It suggested a group of workers huddling around a cash register might be plotting on how to steal from their employer. This gross characterization of low-wage workers misses a critical point: Wage theft by employers is actually higher than theft by employees, with estimates as high as $15 billion a year in lost wages for workers.
Wage theft by employers takes many forms: minimum wage violations, stealing tips, forcing workers to work unpaid hours, misclassifications, overtime violations and illegal deductions. With fewer than 10% of our nation’s workforce covered by a collective bargaining agreement that offers workers protections from these abuses, most of this $15 billion goes unreported. For those who do challenge theft by employers, over 40% report illegal retaliation by the employer.
Most states, Missouri included, offer workers little protection from this retaliation. Missouri’s Department of Labor makes this clear on its website, where it states that it “does not have the authority to legally compel employers to pay employees the wages they are owed.” Low-wage workers are expected to front the cost of attorney’s fees and employers are often only required to repay the lost wages, not legal fees or fines that would actually deter bad behavior.
Missouri, at least in our metropolitan areas, should seek to pass meaningful reform that gives workers a chance against these abuses and actually collect the wages owed to them for a hard day’s work.
Richard von Glahn • St. Louis