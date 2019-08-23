Recently, many U.S. flags were flying at half-staff, commemorating the horrific shootings in El Paso and Dayton. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and friends and to the survivors. But thoughts and prayers are not enough and never have been.
We need to not just think about calling but actually call our lawmakers and insist they enact sensible gun control, and soon.
We need common-sense laws that ban assault weapons, require universal background checks, provide for mental analysis of potential gun owners and mandatory gun-safety education.
Even more, each of us is called to stop the rhetoric of rage, hatred, and division literally ripping our nation to shreds. Racism is wrong. White supremacy is evil. Demonizing immigrants or any group on the basis of their gender, faith, age, nationality, or beliefs is hateful.
It’s time to allow common sense to overcome the special interests that lobby against any gun control. It’s time to put people first, to build a society that will be safe for us, our children, and our country. It’s time to put in place safeguards and attitudes that will end both indiscriminate and targeted violence. It’s time to recognize and respect that we are all created in the caring, compassionate image of our creator, with unconditional love.
Sister Judith A. Bell • Bridgeton