Regarding the guest column “Lies about treason and coups” by James Comey (May 30): The Post-Dispatch has hit a new low with this article. I believe Comey is an arrogant liar.
Then, the next day the newspaper published the editorial “Hypocrisy, thy name is Mitch McConnell.” I don’t believe the Post-Dispatch has published a single editorial on the hypocrisy of practically every top Democrat, starting with President Barack Obama and Sen. Chuck Schumer. Many of these Democrats were in favor of building a wall a few years ago on our southern border, but now they all oppose it.
The newspaper should be writing about what Congress could and should be doing to fix our border crisis. Congress is the primary problem, along with Mexico. The Post-Dispatch worries too much about the president’s style and not enough about things that really affect our lives.
Otto Hanslick • St. Charles