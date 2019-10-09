Regarding the editorial, “Crime fixes have eluded St. Louis politicians. Cure Violence is worth a try.” (Oct.1): I am heartened that our community is taking a public health approach to addressing youth violence. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control, “We cannot continue to just respond to violence after it happens — the public health burden of youth violence is too high and our potential to prevent youth violence is too great.”
We must also invest in proven strategies that prevent youth violence, such as early childhood and school-based programs, youth mentoring and skill building. These are critical to preventing violence. Many organizations, including the organization I lead, provide these types of programs.
Cure Violence cannot only work alongside nonprofits, we must invest in programs that keep children safe and engaged in ongoing, productive activities, and build their skills and connections to caring adults. Communities that have successfully reduced youth violence have brought together elected officials, business leaders, law enforcement, schools, hospitals, and children- and youth-serving organizations in an effort to both treat and prevent youth violence.
The shooting death of 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson in August indicated to me that this city is beyond crisis mode. Enough is enough. We must all set aside turf battles and heed this call to action. If we invest in all our children, we will all benefit in the long run.
Darlene Sowell • St. Louis
President and chief executive, Unleashing Potential