Regarding “Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards” (Sept. 18): If California was setting lower car emission standards, then it would be understandable that the Environmental Protection Agency would revoke California’s policy. However, they are setting safer standards. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia want to update their standards to the same as California. In addition, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW are already on board with California’s standards.
Shouldn’t President Donald Trump and the EPA embrace these higher standards to protect our environment? Creating less pollution and getting better gas mileage — sounds good to me.
Diana Hughes • Ballwin