23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emission rules

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, vehicles crowd Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced, Friday Sept. 20, 2019 that 23 states have filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from revoking California's authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 Rich Pedroncelli

Regarding “Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards” (Sept. 18): If California was setting lower car emission standards, then it would be understandable that the Environmental Protection Agency would revoke California’s policy. However, they are setting safer standards. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia want to update their standards to the same as California. In addition, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW are already on board with California’s standards.

Shouldn’t President Donald Trump and the EPA embrace these higher standards to protect our environment? Creating less pollution and getting better gas mileage — sounds good to me.

Diana Hughes • Ballwin