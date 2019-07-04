Regarding “Evangelicals praise Trump at steep moral consequence” (June 30): This Michael Gerson column pretty much summed up the current dilemma evangelical Christianity finds itself in. They have made an idol out of political conservatism and a false messiah out of President Donald Trump.
I had attended two different evangelical churches over the past 30 years. One of those churches used to have a saying, “There are things that are right, things that are wrong, and things that don’t really matter. We don’t worry about the things that don’t really matter.” Unfortunately, over time it changed to, There are things that are right, things that are wrong, and everything matters. We insist you agree with us on everything or else.
Over time, anything that was perceived as liberal was ostracized with hate, even if it was not a spiritual issue.
Case in point, one morning in an adult Sunday school class, an individual, who seemed to be the ultimate libertarian, all but called fire down from heaven to consume me because I advocated the federal government spending money on something other than defense. What set him off? I advocated funding high-speed rail. Since when did that become a moral issue? Yet, in his mind it was blasphemy.
The final straw came when the church hired a new pastor who graduated from seminary at Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University. I left that church.
Bill Heger • Rock Hill