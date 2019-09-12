Regarding “The legacy of slavery and reparations is complicated” (Sept. 1): Letter writer Ed Etzkorn says that we should not “blame today’s problems on people who died long ago” and instead focus on current policies. What he misses is that even those of us who have no slave owners in our history have benefited from the results of that era. Without “blaming,” we need to understand and own our past and take responsibility to enact policies that right the wrongs that continue to plague a society built from that heritage.
Mary Clemons • Kirkwood