Regarding “Police officer fatally shot in Wellston, suspect in custody” (June 24) about the death of Michael Langsdorf: Most people’s hearts bleed over the death of a police officer shot in the line of duty because we are aware that officers come to the aid of people many times a day, across all cities.
Nobody knows how many times just the appearance of an officer saves a life. The officer, in showing up, becomes the new target for whoever is causing trouble. So the officer substitutes his life for the lives of others by just showing up. Every call is a life or death call for an officer.
Police lives matter.
Kate Martin • St. Louis County