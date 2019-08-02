Regarding “Disgraceful migrant treatment betrays our principles” (July 29): Kudos and thank you to Sister Agnes Brueggen for her well thought-out letter reminding us of the disgraceful treatment of migrants on our southern border.
It’s unbelievable that we Americans are tolerating this. So much for being “pro-life.” The disregard with which the migrant families are being treated is clearly anti-life. We can’t pick and choose life issues. Every born and unborn person is entitled to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope we remember that in November 2020 when we go to the polls to vote.
M.B. Brennan • St. Louis