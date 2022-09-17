Everyday changes were not to make room for local news

Regarding "Changes unveiled today to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 13): The new Everyday section comics section took away many of my favorites, and the oldies-but-goodies additions of "Peanuts" and "For Better or Worse" are all old reruns that have been previously published. Let’s be honest here, the Post-Dispatch eliminated two pages of color comics and replaced them with a half page of black-and-white comics whose copyrights were either ended or were cheaper. I believe the changes were made to save money and not to make room for more local news.