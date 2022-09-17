 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Everyday changes were not to make room for local news

  • 0
Post-Dispatch newsroom

The bust of Joseph Pulitzer, founding publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, stands in the newspaper's entry foyer on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. When the former Post-Dispatch building was sold in 2019, the bust moved to a new home for the third time. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Changes unveiled today to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 13): The new Everyday section comics section took away many of my favorites, and the oldies-but-goodies additions of "Peanuts" and "For Better or Worse" are all old reruns that have been previously published. Let’s be honest here, the Post-Dispatch eliminated two pages of color comics and replaced them with a half page of black-and-white comics whose copyrights were either ended or were cheaper. I believe the changes were made to save money and not to make room for more local news. 

In my opinion, the quality of the Post-Dispatch has plunged. I have said for years that the only reason I have continued our subscription of 60 years is the comics and Sudoku, and now the paper has diminished both. 

People are also reading…

Marcelle Soda • St. Louis 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News