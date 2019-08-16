Many respected scientists are sounding the alarm that the timeline for halting or reversing climate change is dangerously short. Meanwhile, the Trump administration and U.S. citizens are responding in various ways. The Trump administration chooses denial, betting the lives of every living thing on Earth that extreme temperatures are just a temporary, natural phenomenon. A more sinister interpretation of its position is that it intentionally places the interests of industries above the health of the planet and the world’s population. Whether due to denial or intention, the administration’s loosening of environmental standards is irresponsible.
Many people have become accustomed to science providing solutions to our problems. There’s some justification for putting our faith in science to invent ways of combating this global threat, but so far the results have been mixed. Nevertheless, if predictions of an irreversible catastrophe as early as 2030 are accurate, we should use every available scientific tool in this essential fight.
Some people find it too frightening, upsetting, hopeless or sad to confront the facts regarding the despoiling of the planet. They’d rather not think about it. To them I say: Avoidance is the same as surrender.
Those of us who believe climate change is real do what we can to combat it, but we can’t be successful by ourselves. Everyone must learn as much as possible about the causes and solutions to climate change, let their legislators know what they think, reduce their carbon footprint, do business with companies that employ environmental best practices, contribute to organizations that support environmental responsibility and encourage others to do the same. Earth is our only home. We all must act if we hope to stop climate change.
Liza Streett • Clayton