Regarding “St. Louis native Dorsey and philanthropist Pulte visit north St. Louis to launch new blight nonprofit” (July 21): Considering I have spent 45 years as a demolition contractor in the City of St. Louis, I read with interest this article about the work funded by Jack Dorsey and Bill Pulte to clear blocks of condemned property. The Post-Dispatch editorial board has called for businesses in St. Louis to step up with contributions to boost investment where demolitions occur.
I would suggest the Post-Dispatch agree to fund the demolition of one condemned property in the city as the newspaper's contribution to this cause. As part of this suggestion, I will also pledge to do the same. To further promote this cause, I would lobby the other approximately 50 demolition contractors who regularly operate in the city to also donate the demolition of one property each. This could potentially remove 50 condemned properties, which would otherwise be allowed to continue to be a blight on their neighborhoods.
Don Bellon • St. Louis