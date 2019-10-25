Regarding “Feds may want millions back if Loop Trolley goes under, official says” (Oct. 16): Raise the $700,000 needed by asking for contributions from those who most benefit from the trolley and the Loop. Washington University benefits; its students find nearby jobs and outstanding entertainment there. University City and Clayton benefit. The Missouri History Museum benefits. Ask those four to come up with a total of $200,000.
According to the Delmar Loop website, there are “more than 145 specialty shops including entertainment, restaurants, galleries and more.” Divide the remaining $500,000 by 145; that amounts to less than $3,500 per business. Ask that from each business; it amounts to about $9 per day. Ask each business to have a jar at the cash register, soliciting donations to keep the trolley running. The Loop Trolley company could start a Go Fund Me account. Ask Schnucks to begin a "round-up at the register" campaign for the trolley. Once a large fraction of the $700,000 has been raised, go back and ask St. Louis city and county for smaller amounts.
Do what it takes to save the large investment. Find a way.
Anthony Tanner • St. Louis