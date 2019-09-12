Regarding “Roundup lawsuits shed light on Monsanto’s internal — and controversial — PR strategies” (Sept. 1): I certainly want to know that the products we use are safe. I believe few would disagree. But this article seems to be mostly about discrediting Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, with only little emphasis on the scientific evidence as to Roundup’s safety found later in the article.
With the precedent of the tobacco industry lying about cigarettes causing cancer and heart disease, checking on companies' motives and actions is understandable. But the science on tobacco was conclusive in exposing the lies being told.
Since the article did not list anything but scant evidence about Roundup causing cancer, I wonder if the current lawsuits are misguided, resulting from the increasing lack of scientific understanding as evident in the anti-vaccination movement and internet misinformation.
If more studies of Roundup are needed, they should certainly be funded by our government.
Unfortunately, much of our current government is strongly anti-science and pro-business, no matter how destructive that business is to our health and environment. Hopefully, that will soon change.
Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.