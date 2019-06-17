Congratulations to the Stanley Cup champs! How sweet it is! My wife, kids and I lived in the St. Louis area from 1976 to 1984 during the days of Bernie Federko, Brian Sutter, Wayne Babych, Mike Liut and all the other great Blues players of that era. I enjoyed many raucously loud games at the old Arena and the Checkerdome. One could hear the roar outside if arriving late as the Blues scored an early goal. I’ve been a fan from afar since then.
I am ecstatic that the Blues and their loyal fans and all the good people of St. Louis now enjoy the sweet taste of victory by winning the best sports trophy of them all, the Stanley Cup.
As NHL team members say to each other, “Way to go, boys!”
Chuck Hoffheiser • Spring, Texas