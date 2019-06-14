Regarding the “Dethroned King” item in the June 8 Short Takes editorial: It is not that often that I find myself in agreement with Post-Dispatch editorial comments. But I agreed with your stance approving the Republican Party’s refusing to seat Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King on a standing committee because of his obvious bias and bigotry.
I concur with the fact that we should keep our representatives, and the political parties, accountable for their actions. However, the problem I do have with your editorial is that when a Democrat is equally as biased and bigoted, you and the Democratic Party remain silent.
I am referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. On any number of occasions she has railed against both Israel and the Jewish religion. Her bias is obvious and blatant, but neither the Post-Dispatch nor the Democratic Party seems to provide the same outrage over her views as has been aired regarding Rep. King’s views. If we are to hold Republican’s feet to the fire, why then do we not apply the same standard to the Democrats?
Ronald Neubauer • St. Peters