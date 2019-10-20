Regarding “Not all children killed by guns were innocent victims, St. Louis public safety director asserts” (Oct. 11): Jimmie Edwards stated that, while those under 10-years-old were innocent victims, some older children had been linked to illegal activity.
This apparently spurred outrage from 13 organizations saying this was demonizing our children. They said his comments built on racism. Mr. Edwards is black and a circuit judge who speaks from knowledge and experience.
The only way to solve a problem is first recognize it and its cause. As a parent, I would find it hard to think of my son or daughter committing a crime. But if it is a fact, it needs to be talked about and recognized. I commend Mr. Edwards for telling the hard truth and for Mayor Lyda Krewson standing by him. Part of the problem is people not facing the fact that there are kids committing crimes and placing themselves in bad situations. Mr. Edwards questioned how a 15-year-old could be an innocent victim when he was found dead with an automatic weapon, $5,000 in cash and a large quantity of drugs.
It’s time for the community to not sweep the problem under the rug, but to recognize that, yes, youths aged 16, 15 or maybe even younger are committing crimes. I believe the proliferation of guns and drugs adds to the problem.
Charles Naples • St. Louis County