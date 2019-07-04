Subscribe for 99¢
Attorney: Girl hit during Astros game had skull fracture

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. Attorney Richard Mithoff on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 provided the first update by the girl's family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game. Mithoff says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He says she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

Regarding “Foul ball injuries can, and should be, prevented” (June 29): The letter writer who was hit by a foul ball in Arizona urges baseball teams and the league to protect fans from being hit.

She is apparently not aware that Missouri courts have held that a baseball fan assumes the risk of being hit by a baseball while attending a baseball game. The playing field is not totally separated from the viewing stands. Balls are regularly hit into the stands, and fans try to catch the balls as a souvenir of the game.

If fans do not want to assume the risk of being hit by a stray ball, they should request a seat in the upper sections of the park.

Donald Beimdiek • Webster Groves

