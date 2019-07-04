Regarding “Foul ball injuries can, and should be, prevented” (June 29): The letter writer who was hit by a foul ball in Arizona urges baseball teams and the league to protect fans from being hit.
She is apparently not aware that Missouri courts have held that a baseball fan assumes the risk of being hit by a baseball while attending a baseball game. The playing field is not totally separated from the viewing stands. Balls are regularly hit into the stands, and fans try to catch the balls as a souvenir of the game.
If fans do not want to assume the risk of being hit by a stray ball, they should request a seat in the upper sections of the park.
Donald Beimdiek • Webster Groves