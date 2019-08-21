Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to Donald Trump, said “a lot” of the money the U.S. is taking in from China because of the tariffs is going directly to the farmers. This guy certainly knows that China is paying no money to the U.S. That is not how tariffs work. The U.S. consumer is suffering the effects of the tariffs. A high school student taking Economics 101 knows that. The corn growers and soybean growers in the Midwest who voted for Trump in 2016 better wake up before the 2020 elections. If they vote for him again, they had best not complain about their failing farms.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis