Regarding “Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants’ perils” (June 25): I think it is time that the Post-Dispatch take seriously the responsibility we all have in allowing the Trump administration to exist. I’m referring specifically to the story’s accompanying photo of a Salvadorian father and his 2-year old daughter who drowned on the banks of the Rio Grande.
The father was able to get his child to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. He then turned around to get his wife from the Mexican side. The daughter followed him, and they both were swept away by the current.
My response to this photo and tragedy is a prayer and to write this letter. It is now your turn to spread the truth of what is happening on our border.
Eugene Grossmann • Florissant