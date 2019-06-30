Subscribe for 99¢
Drowned father, daughter left humble origins in El Salvador

ADDS THAT PHOTO WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN MEXICAN NEWSPAPER LA JORNADA - EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. This photograph was first published in the Mexican newspaper La Jornada. (AP Photo/Julia Le Duc)

 Julia Le Duc

Regarding “Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants’ perils” (June 25): I think it is time that the Post-Dispatch take seriously the responsibility we all have in allowing the Trump administration to exist. I’m referring specifically to the story’s accompanying photo of a Salvadorian father and his 2-year old daughter who drowned on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The father was able to get his child to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. He then turned around to get his wife from the Mexican side. The daughter followed him, and they both were swept away by the current.

My response to this photo and tragedy is a prayer and to write this letter. It is now your turn to spread the truth of what is happening on our border.

Eugene Grossmann • Florissant

Tags

View comments