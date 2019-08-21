Regarding “Nearly a dozen children have been fatally shot in St. Louis this summer. So far, police have made just one arrest.” (Aug. 20): It’s time for the real men in north St. Louis to step up. Where I come from, real men don’t father children and then let the mothers raise their children by themselves. It’s easy to become a father, but hard to be a father.
Real men protect their children from violent criminals by assisting police in apprehending men who murder their children in their neighborhoods. Up until now, it is mostly the mothers who are outraged, but afraid to help police catch the child killers. It’s time for the men to help the police clean up their neighborhoods and catch the cowards who kill children.
Terry Hildebrandt • Oakville