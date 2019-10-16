Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column, “The Electoral College isn’t merely unfair, it threatens the future of democracy.” (Sept. 29): The Founding Founders knew that democracy would not unite the states. National unification would require thoughtful balancing of different interests. Polls reveal how quickly popular sentiment changes. What happened in France during the same time as our Constitution’s writing illustrates the hazards of popular sentiment. The Founders established a constitutional republic, not a democracy.
Unfortunately, political power has shifted incrementally from the states to the federal government and a national regulatory state. Meanwhile, federal power has grown so that local governments must beg Washington for a few (deficit) dollars to repair streets or help mass transit.
Federal regulations have so distorted higher education that liabilities have topped $1 trillion with little to show for the investment. Graft at exorbitant levels occurs in national programs such as Medicare.
Concerns also arise over global powers and agreements that supersede national interests and international courts that take precedence over our country’s Supreme Court.
If any threat makes the individual voter — millennial or otherwise — despair, it is that decisions made by distant, faceless regulatory forces control and intrude increasingly into our daily lives, a clear and present danger to our republic.
David O. Berger • Olivette