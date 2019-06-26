From 2011 to 2013, I worked with Officer Michael Langsdorf in a tight-knit unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Our assignment was to tackle gang crimes, violent crimes, gun crimes and drug crimes in some of this city’s roughest neighborhoods.
I was working Sunday when I heard radio transmissions about a wounded officer being transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital. News like that is in and of itself a gut-wrenching feeling for a police officer. Imagine how I felt when I received a phone call shortly afterward telling me the officer was Mike Langsdorf. I suffered a range of emotions I cannot even describe.
Then imagine this: opening the Post-Dispatch’s website, STLtoday.com, and seeing an article about Mike that included a photo published by the newspaper of him from a previous charge of a law violation. You then see a link leading to a video of him dying. The article referred to his alleged past, dropped charges. The story seemed more focused on slandering Mike than it did simply reporting the incident.
These were cheap shots by Post-Dispatch journalists. We should remember Officer Langsdorf for the many great things that he did as a police officer for this community.
Simply put, shame on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officer Michael Langsdorf deserves better than this.
Michael Kegel • St. Louis