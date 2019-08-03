Regarding “Ferguson diagnosed a national illness. But five years later, it hasn’t been cured” (July 21): To add to those letters commenting negatively on this front-page story, it could be said the Post-Dispatch never intended to provide a fair and balanced article. The tipoff is the fine print at the end of the article, describing the author, “Kevin McDermott is a member of the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board.” From the start, this article was intended to be a liberal-leaning, front-page editorial, not a fair and balanced report.
Stuart Clark • Bridgeton