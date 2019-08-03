Subscribe for 99¢
Younger Ferguson friends play and work together

"We just became friends last summer. We were on the same basketball team," said Khelal Barnett, 15, who hangs out with Tyler Reise,13, on the curb in front of Tyler's home on St. Louis Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Ferguson. The boys had just finished playing basketball in the park. This summer they will mow lawns together for extra money. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Ferguson diagnosed a national illness. But five years later, it hasn’t been cured” (July 21): To add to those letters commenting negatively on this front-page story, it could be said the Post-Dispatch never intended to provide a fair and balanced article. The tipoff is the fine print at the end of the article, describing the author, “Kevin McDermott is a member of the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board.” From the start, this article was intended to be a liberal-leaning, front-page editorial, not a fair and balanced report.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton

