It’s late July, and we have been bombarded with Ferguson anniversary stories. It almost seems like a way to stir up trouble. Just once I would like someone in authority to tell the real story surrounding the day Michael Brown was shot. Maybe a police report would help. Even national news stories and TV shows have misrepresented the whole story.
It was first reported that Brown stole from a store and assaulted the store owner before he met up with the police officer. This is seldom mentioned. Then he allegedly assaulted the police officer, Darren Wilson. This was under-reported in the many stories that followed.
I would really appreciate the true story being reported instead of stories that leave out facts.
Debra Johnson • Oakville