Regarding “Missouri governor blocks repeal of motorcycle helmet law” (July 13): I wish to extend a big thank you to Gov. Mike Parson for vetoing the bill containing a regulation that would have permitted motorcyclists to ride without a helmet.
Motorcycle accidents are one of the prime sources of traumatic brain injury. Most brain-injured patients spend weeks, possibly months, recovering. Many hours of therapy — speech, physical, etc., are needed in an attempt to return the victim to a functional life. It is a long hard road to recover. Often, therapy does not work. Brain injuries also impact the patient’s friends and families. All lives are affected forever.
Is it worth chancing such an injury just to enjoy the sensation of having the wind blow through your hair? Motorcyclists, I urge you to think about that the next time you ride without a helmet.
I am acutely aware of the circumstances because my son sustained a brain injury. I helped to establish the St. Louis chapter of the Brain Injury Association of America that aids these patients. I saw firsthand these tragedies.
Barbara Headrick • Lake Saint Louis